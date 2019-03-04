First Lady Scheduled To Visit Tulsa Elementary School
TULSA, Oklahoma - First Lady Melania Trump is scheduled to visit a Tulsa elementary school Monday.
Melania Trump is expected to arrive at the Tulsa International Airport some time on Monday.
From there, she will be escorted to an elementary school somewhere here in Tulsa.
While most districts are closed today, including Tulsa, Union and Broken Arrow, there are still a few schools in session today.
The White House says this school incorporates character education into their curriculum and that's one of the reasons they are visiting but, again, the White House is not saying yet what school it is.
Mrs. Trump's visit to Tulsa is the start of her three-state tour to promote her "Be Best" campaign, which focuses on children's well-being, online safety and opioid abuse.
The White House is expected to publicly announce more details about the First Lady's visit once she lands in Oklahoma.