Sand Springs To Vote on $32 Million Bond
Monday, March 4th 2019, 6:45 AM CST
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Residents in Sand Springs will head to the polls Tuesday to vote on $32 million bond to improve the school district.
The money will go toward a new storm shelter, turf for the football field, transportation and a new 9th Grade Center.
The Superintendent says the current center is nearly a century old and too small for the number of students.
Superintendent Sherry Durkee says "Our district historically has done a really great job; once bonds roll off, we incorporate another one and our community has been super supportive making sure that happens."
The bond needs 60 percent to pass and will not raise taxes.