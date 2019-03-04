Nowata County Commissioners Discuss Jail
NOWATA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Nowata County Commissioners will meet Monday morning to discuss future plans for the jail.
The county jail is dealing with multiple problems; the most recent was high levels of carbon monoxide.
The Nowata County Jail is still closed this morning after high levels of carbon monoxide forced an evacuation of the building last week.
18 inmates were taken to the Washington County Jail last Thursday.
Officials say the jail and the Sheriff's Office are now safe from carbon monoxide and methane gases.
Because it's not clear what caused the leak, the sheriff isn't reopening the jail yet.
Last month, Sheriff Terry Sue Barnett told News On 6 the jail is in bad shape and is a danger to inmates and employees.
Sinks didn't work, there exposed cables, mold and unusable facilities.
The jail also does not have a sprinkler system, officials say.
Michelle Robinette with the Tulsa County Jail has now done an inspection of the Nowata County Jail.
Monday morning at 9 a.m. the Nowata County Sheriff will present her findings to the commissioners.
The sheriff says at this point she's not sure when inmates will be able to return to the jail.