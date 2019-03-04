Updating the state’s bookkeeping and increasing transparency was the key promise of Governor Kevin Stitt’s campaign. In the run up to the election agency accountability was a main theme of campaign season after several high profile financial scandal at the Departments of Health and Tourism. The former resulted in an emergency $30 million infusion to prop the department and the laying off of more than 200 employees. It was later discovered the department had the $30 million all along and it was instead an error born of the agency’s 40-year-old accounting system and rampant financial mismanagement.