Nordam Says New Partnership Will Help Get Them Out Of Bankruptcy
Monday, March 4th 2019, 9:59 AM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Nordam is announcing a new partnership that will help get the company out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy. They announced Monday morning that they will partner with the global investment first The Carlyle Group.
Nordam said the partnership will provide new debt financing and allow the company to retain its 50-year ownership and position the company for continued growth.
Nordam previously announced it was filing for Chapter 11 in July 2018.