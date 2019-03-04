News
WATCH: Suspect Arrested After Police Chase Near Miami
Monday, March 4th 2019, 11:56 AM CST
OHP has released new video of a chase that happened near Miami last month. A man was arrested after leading Miami Police and OHP on a more than 20-minute chase.
Officers say they were called to reports of a man stealing $700 of merchandise from a store. When they arrived, they said the man tried to hit one of the officers and took off in a stolen car.
They eventually stopped him by spinning him out in a yard and arrested him.
OHP says the video was even aired on Live PD.