News
Rogers County Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Line Worker
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Rogers County man is facing charges after investigators say he sexually assaulted a line worker.
The woman says she and a co-worker were working on a cable for Gary Sumter in a rural area near Chelsea on Friday. She says Sumter asked her inappropriate questions and wouldn't leave her alone.
When her co-worker drove off for a few minutes, she says Sumter forced his way into her car and onto her. She says that's when her co-worker came back and scared Sumter off.