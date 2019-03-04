News
Rhema Bible Church Cancels 'Rockets Over Rhema' Event
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - We're getting new information from Rhema Bible Church about the cancellation of their Rockets Over Rhema Fireworks show.
A message posted right now on the Rockets over Rhema website states:
“Thank you for your support over these last 20 years! 2018 was the last year for Rockets Over Rhema”
The church tells News on 6 they're not having any financial trouble, they just want to do something else with those resources.
Rhema says they still plan to continue their Christmas Lights display.