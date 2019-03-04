News
NSU In Broken Arrow Names Veteran's Center After Fallen Graduate
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Northeastern State University in Broken Arrow is celebrating the name of its new Veterans Center.
The center is named for Corporal Jared Shoemaker. He was a Tulsa Police officer who was killed in Iraq. Jared graduated from NSU and his family says they're grateful to have the center named after him.
"Anytime you lose someone like this it’s the memory that you are concerned about so having his name on the veterans center the lounge is a great honor and a privilege," said Jared’s father Ken Shoemaker.
The veterans center is a space designated for veterans to study, relax and network.