News
Juvenile Driver Injured After Flipping Car Believed To Be Stolen
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa emergency crews are responding to a rollover crash at 2408 N Marion near Apache and Harvard.
According to Tulsa police, a juvenile driver wrecked the car rolling over and through a fence line destroying an air conditioner unit in the process. TPD says the car may be stolen.
The juvenile driver was reportedly thrown from the car and appears to have a broken leg. It was initially believed he was pedestrian who had been struck by the car but police confirmed he was in fact behind the wheel.
This is developing story...