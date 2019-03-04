News
Chickasha Welcomes First Female Chief Of Police
CHICKASHA, Oklahoma - Chickasha officially welcomed the first female police chief in city history.
Kathryn “Dee” Rowell comes to Chickasha after 32 years with the police department in Fort Worth, Texas.
Rowell rose to the rank of Captain in Fort Worth, where she commanded 200 other officers. In Chickasha she’ll be in charge of 25.
“It’s like anything else, you get used to it. I grew up in small towns,” said Rowell.
City Manager John Noblitt says Rowell is a homerun hire. “She came in with a resume that was far and above the other resumes that we saw,” he said.