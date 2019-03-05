Muthana's father is suing the government to allow him to bring his daughter and her son back to the U.S. The ISIS bride argues that handing over her passport did not mean she was giving up her U.S. citizenship. She told CBS News' Charlie D'Agata in an interview that aired over the weekend that if she could say anything to the president it would be this: "I would tell him to study the legal system, because apparently I am allowed back. I have papers. I have citizenship."