Crime
Family Checks On Loved One, Finds Tulsa Man Dead
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say a man was found dead at a home near 36th Street North and Hartford.
Family members tell police that they came by the house to check on the victim because they were worried about him.
One of the family members walked in and found the man dead.
Police say he had been shot in the upper torso, but they're still investigating the circumstances around his death.
This is Tulsa's sixth homicide of 2019.
Homicide detectives are still looking into this murder. Right now, they say there's not a lot of information they can release at this point.
No arrests have been made, but detectives say they've brought in several witnesses for questioning.