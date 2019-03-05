News
Authorities Investigate After Infant Found Dead Inside SW OKC Home
Tuesday, March 5th 2019, 4:57 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Officials are investigating after an infant was found dead inside a Southwest Oklahoma City home, Tuesday morning.
Police responded to a home near Southwest 36th Street and South Portland Avenue after receiving a 911 call, according to authorities. Upon arrival, they discovered a 9-month-old infant dead.
No arrests have been made, officials said.
Authorities are investigating.
This is a developing story.