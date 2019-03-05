News
More Police To Patrol Downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Downtown Tulsa will soon see more officers patrolling the streets.
The Tulsa Police Department is expanding its Downtown Impact Team because of the city's growth.
The Tulsa Police Department is adding another squad of officers and another supervisor who will serve as community resource officers.
They'll work closely with people who live and work in Downtown.
Tulsa Police also recently opened a safety hub near Fourth and Main for officers to work from.