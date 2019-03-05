Tulsa County Man Ordered to Pay Thousands For Trapping, Killing Deer
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - A Tulsa County man will pay thousands of dollars for illegally trapping and killing deer.
Game Warden Brandon Fulton tells News On 6 a man used corn to get the deer under a net, then trapped them.
Fulton says he spotted the trap because it's next to a property where he hunts.
When Fulton found blood and hair on the net he got a search warrant, which he says turned up pictures and videos of wildlife crimes.
Fulton says a man had a motion sensor pointed toward the net. He says a release rope ran from the net through a window in house and triggered the trap.
The game warden says the man tied up a buck, took it into his garage and tried to get the deer to fight with a buck skull before he killed it.
He says the man also trapped and tied up a doe.
Fulton says this is the second time he's dealt with the man.
Two years ago, Fulton says he spotted a snare trap and net trap on the same property. The game warden says the man removed the traps at the time and claimed they were to catch turkeys, which is also illegal.
Fulton says the man pleaded guilty to multiple wildlife violations and will have to pay $10,300 in fines and restitution.