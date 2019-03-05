News
Crews Battle Fire At Checotah Motel, Sports Bar
Tuesday, March 5th 2019, 9:33 AM CST
Updated:
CHECOTAH, Oklahoma - A fire is burning the America's Best Value Inn and Monroe's Sports Bar in Checotah, according to Ronnie Ross of the Texanna Fire Department. Five departments are on scene including Checotah and Texanna.
Firefighters are battling the structure fire which is sending thick black smoke that can be seen for some distance. The motel is near the junction of Highways 69 and 266, not far from the Creek Nation Casino.
Stay with News On 6 for updates in this developing story.