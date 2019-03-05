News
Tulsa Mardi Gras Parade To March Through Blue Dome District
Tuesday, March 5th 2019, 3:44 PM CST
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tens of thousands of people are celebrating Fat Tuesday in New Orleans - and we're celebrating right here as well. Fat Tuesday marks the final day of Mardi Gras festivities, which began January 6th.
Tulsa will also be hosting its own Mardi Gras parade Tuesday. You can find our 9 p.m. team in the Blue Dome District's Mardi Gras Parade Tuesday evening.
Stacia Knight, Ashley Izbicki and Brian Dorman will serve as the grand marshals. It starts at 7 p.m. along 1st Street and will pass by almost every business in the Blue Dome.