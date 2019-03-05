News
Elderly Tulsa Man Missing, Police Say
Tuesday, March 5th 2019, 1:05 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing elderly man. Leon Hancock was last seen Monday evening, March 4.
The missing man is 74 years old. He was last seen around 4300 South Union Avenue at 7:30 p.m. Hancock is 6'2", 160 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.
He may be dressed in a gray hooded coat, flannel pajama pants and a dark blue Veterans ball cap. He walks with a blue cane.
Hancock suffers from dementia, according to TPD.
Call 911 if you have any knowledge about him.