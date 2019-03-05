News
'Horses From Heaven' Gallop Through The Snow
Tourists in northwest China witnessed an amazing scene as tens of thousands of horses galloped in a snowy grassland last week.
Although temperatures in South China have already started to rise and flowers are blooming, parts of China are still covered with snow.
The Zhaosu County is known as the "Home to Horses from Heaven." Normally, these horses are fed in stables.
But herdsmen occasionally release them to run on the vast grassland to exercise their bodies, which has become one of the main attractions for tourists.
This was the third time this winter the local government organized the show.