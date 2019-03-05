News
Broken Arrow Firefighters Suspect Floor Furnace In Fatal Fire
TULSA, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow firefighters say a floor furnace was likely the cause of a fire that killed three people Monday.
We now know a 28-year-old man and his two daughters ages 1 and 2 died in the fire. BAFD says the two children died shortly after arriving at the hospital, despite resuscitative efforts by firefighters and paramedics.
They say the man was found next and pronounced dead at the scene.
Firefighters say there were no working smoke detectors inside the house.