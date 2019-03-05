News
Navy Plane Makes Emergency Landing In Tulsa
Tuesday, March 5th 2019, 3:22 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - A U.S. Navy E-6B Mercury made an emergency landing in Tulsa Tuesday afternoon after reports of a fire on board.
The plane landed at Tulsa International Airport around 3 p.m. and was immediately met by emergency crews.
The E-6 carries two long antennas which allow military leaders to communicate with American submarines while the submarines are submerged. The E-6s are based at Tinker AFB because that allows them easy access to both coasts.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.