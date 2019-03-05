New Eye Care Bill To Could Undermine Results Of SQ 793 Vote
OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma - A proposed bill that's headed to the house floor right now could undermine how Oklahomans voted on state question 793.
Senate Bill 902 would allow optometrists to work in retail stores like Walmart, Costco or Target. The author says the bill is designed to bring Walmart and local eye doctors together.
Eye doctors say they plan to stand in opposition once again.
“This is a giant out of state corporation. Maybe the largest or one of the largest corporations known to man, in the history of mankind that got told no by the people of Oklahoma. They don’t link to be told no,” said Joel Robinson of the Oklahoma Association of Optometrist Physicians.
A Walmart spokesperson says "On behalf of our customers, we will continue to work so that Oklahomans can have a wider choice of options for their eye care."