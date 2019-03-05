3 Arrested In Wagoner County Drug Bust
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma - Three people are behind bars in Wagoner County tonight after a traffic stop.
Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliot says Alexander Wright, Lacey Cartmill, and Randy Sproles were in a car stopped by deputies just before midnight. Deputies asked for their ID's and say that's when Sproles opened the car door and took off. When deputies arrested him minutes later, an affidavit says Sproles apologized for running saying he had a warrant.
A K9 officer helped deputies find meth and drug paraphernalia in the car. All three suspects went to jail where a detention officer searched them again. Court records show that when more meth was found in Wright's coat pocket. Sheriff Chris Elliot credits the jail's search protocols and hardworking deputies for the arrests.
"We do have a strong war on drugs here in Wagoner County. This is just an example of my deputies being very proactive- looking for these type of individuals. It is another example of the success of the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office K9 program," said Sheriff Elliot.
All three suspects were booked into the Wagoner County Jail on several drug-related complaints.