News
Winners Announced For Boys & Girls Club Black History Art Contest
TULSA, Oklahoma - Black History Month is over, but some young Tulsans are continuing to make sure history isn't forgotten beyond February.
Members of the Boys and Girls Club of Metro Tulsa created original pieces of art in recognition of influential African Americans. They could feature athletes, historical figures or celebrities. The public voted on the winner.
"I came up with this idea, how about we do something different and do a slave guy instead of somebody that's famous. Because we want to know more about slave people and he was praying by the water," said winner Lilyana Giddings.
Lilyana Giddings took home $250 for her drawing.