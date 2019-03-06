Report Shows Impact Of Teacher Protests On Funding
TULSA, Oklahoma - A new report released Tuesday morning discusses the long-term impact last year's teacher walkout had on statewide education funding.
This new report released this morning lists Oklahoma as one of several states where teacher protests helped create major changes in education funding.
The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, which is a nonpartisan research institute, says school formula funding in Oklahoma increased by 19 percent -- that's after adjusting for inflation.
That's the biggest boost for any state where protests were held in the past year, but it's still way behind pre-recession levels.
The report says funding is still 15 percent below what it was in 2008.
Experts are worried that the revenue package used for teacher pay raises might not be sustainable in the future.
You can read the full report here.