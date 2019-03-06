Crime
Broken Arrow Man Arrested, Facing Child Porn Charges
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A Broken Arrow man is facing multiple child porn charges after a nearly eight month investigation.
Tulsa Police began investigating in July after finding someone in Broken Arrow had shared child porn multiple times.
Rogelio Granados, 52, was arrested on complaints of the crime.
Police say they found more than 1,000 pictures and videos on his computers.
Police say the youngest victim appears to be an infant.
Granados faces four counts of distributing child pornography, one count of aggravated possession of child porn, and one count of violation of the Oklahoma Computers Crimes Act.
Police say that forensic examinations are ongoing, and right now they do not know if there are any local victims.