QuikTrip Sets Opening Date For New Tulsa Store
TULSA, Oklahoma - QuikTrip has set a date for the opening of its new store near Pine and Peoria.
A spokesperson from QuikTrip says they plan to open this new store by March 21st.
This store has been a long time coming for this area.
A lot of people have driven by this location and noticed that the lights are on at the pumps and it looks almost ready to go.
QuikTrip leaders say they had hoped to have it opened by the end of last year, but the timeline was pushed back because the company was working on so many projects at the same time.
The Sinclair gas station and convenience store that used to be here shutdown a year and a half ago.
The new QuikTrip store is part of what community leaders hope to be a comeback for the Pine and Peoria intersection.
McDonald's reopened a few months ago and a new grocery store is on the way.