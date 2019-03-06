Crime
Tulsa Police Search For Suspect In Pawn Shop Theft
Wednesday, March 6th 2019, 6:25 AM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police are searching for a man they say stole $19,000 of jewelry from a local pawn shop.
Tulsa Police say this theft happened in broad daylight earlier this month.
Police say the suspect went into the E-Z Pawn at 21st and Sheridan Friday, grabbed the jewelry, and then walked right out the door.
Officers haven't said how the man was able to sneak that much jewelry out of the pawn shop.
Tulsa police are still searching for the suspect.
If you recognize him and know how to help Tulsa Police, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677.