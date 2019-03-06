Broken Arrow Holds Future Growth Meeting
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - Broken Arrow is hosting its final public meeting to talk with residents about future growth in the community.
Broken Arrow leaders says hearing from residents and business owners is an important part of the process.
The meeting today will go over 'Broken Arrow Next,' which is the city's comprehensive plan update that will guide the growth and improve quality of life in the community over the next 20 years.
Broken Arrow's special projects manager says it's been 22 years since the city created its last plan, and a lot has changed since then.
The city says Broken Arrow's population has grown from around 75,000 to more than 110,000.
Over the past year, city leaders, business owners and citizens have met with planning consultants to talk about the course Broken Arrow will take over the next couple of decades.
Moving forward the city wants to provide small area plans and special districts, increase walkability and enhance environmental quality.
The city says people in Broken Arrow want to see more housing choices. There's also a parks and recreation master plan, which sets guidelines for future parks in the city.
Tonight's meet is from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Central On Main.