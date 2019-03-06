Grant Helps Osage County Sheriff's Office With Traffic Enforcement
OSAGE COUNTY, Oklahoma - A grant is helping put more deputies on the roads in Osage County.
The Osage County Sheriff's Office says the funding from the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office will put extra deputies in the field that are dedicated to traffic enforcement.
The sheriff's office says deputies are already out patrolling, putting an increased emphasis on seat belt violations and impaired driving enforcement.
Sergeant Kevin Young says without the grant money, the sheriff's office doesn't have the funds to provide dedicated traffic enforcement.
Instead, deputies spend the majority of their shifts answering calls.
Young says if someone's in a crash and not wearing a seat belt it could serious injuries or death.
The fine for not wearing a seat belt is $20. Deputies will also be assigned to impaired driving shifts, specifically around holidays.
The sheriff's office says all deputies working the traffic enforcement impairment shifts will be in addition to those already on duty.