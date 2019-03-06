Water Main Breaks Flood Tulsa Streets, Yards
TULSA, Oklahoma - Water main breaks flooded streets and interfered with Tulsa rush hour traffic Wednesday morning and have left several homes and businesses without water.
A 12-inch break shot water into the intersection of 21st and 129th East Avenue.
Eastbound traffic on 21st and northbound traffic on 129th East Avenue was diverted through parking lots. The water breaks took place freezing weather, the roads also became quite slick.
The break at 129th E. Ave. means nine businesses are without water.
Another break closed Pine in both directions near the intersection with Lewis. from Columbia Place to Columbia Avenue. Police routed cars through nearby neighborhoods.
Yards along the area had standing water from the break. The break on East Pine has 40 residences and 15 businesses without water service.
A water department employee said they had six breaks Wednesday morning keeping them busy.
Other main breaks were reported at 535 S. Lynn Lane Road, 2223 S. 57th Ave. W. (Groendyke Transport), 2847 E. Admiral Place, 2207 S. 128th Pl. E. and Quality Hitch at 11225 E. Admiral Pl.
We'll update this story as the city releases more information about timelines for repairs.