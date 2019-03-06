Pryor Man Critically Hurt After Being Thrown From Pickup
NOWATA COUNTY, Oklahoma - Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Pryor man is in critical condition after a wreck Wednesday morning, March 6. Laramie C. Wildermuth wrecked his Chevy Silverado at 9:16 a.m. near Nowata.
A collision report states Wildermuth was westbound on County Road 24 from CR 416 when his truck left the road for an unknown reason, hit an embankment and rolled a couple of times.
Wildermuth was thrown almost 80 feet from the truck, troopers said. The investigating trooper said the injured man smelled of alcohol and wasn't wearing a seat belt.
The report states the cause of the wreck was unsafe speed for the type of roadway.
The 33-year-old man was taken by medical helicopter to a Tulsa hospital in critical condition with head and other injuries, according to OHP.