Former guard Michael Weathers and forwards Maurice Calloo and Kentrevious Jones were dismissed from the team in January due to a violation of rules.

The former players and Patterson were each charged with two felony counts of malicious injury to property over $1,000 and seven misdemeanor counts of malicious property injury under $1,000. Court records show they are accused of using an air rifle to shoot cars parked in an OSU parking lot January 1.

The pellets damaged windshields and windows.

Coach Mike Boynton announced the players had been dismissed from the team due to rules violations.

