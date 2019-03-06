Broken Arrow Man Facing 2nd Degree Burglary Charge
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - A man is behind bars on a burglary charge in Broken Arrow.
Broken Arrow Police say they responded to a commercial burglary call around 1 am Wednesday at the 4600 block of West Houston St. According to police the suspect broke the front door and made entry into the lobby area. An employee came from the back and confronted the suspect, who ran away in a reddish-colored sedan.
Officers found the vehicle not far from the crime scene and performed a traffic stop. The employee was able to identify the occupant as the man who broke into the store.
63-year-old Kenneth Wayne Barnett was arrested on a criminal charge of 2nd Degree Burglary. Police say he was also booked on an outstanding warrant out of Osage County.