Oklahoma Military Mom Designs Shirts To Support The Troops
CHECOTAH, Oklahoma - A Green Country military mom said she was inspired to become a t-shirt designer when her son joined the Marines, but those t-shirts have a message she hopes to share with all of Oklahoma.
Brandi Taylor said when her son joined the Marines, she was surprised to hear about the "Wear Red on Friday" movement. She created several t-shirts, so people can show their support to the military all week long.
Taylor said she was given her first "Wear Red" shirt the day her son joined the service.
"Nobody really knows the journey until you're right in the middle of it," she said.
Since then, Taylor has traveled around the state talking to lawmakers, schools, and county offices to garner support for the movement--and spread awareness.
"I want people to truly know the sacrifices that come with this line of duty, this line of work," Taylor said.
So far, Taylor has received 24 proclamations across the state, making every Friday "National Red Day" to show support to the men and women in the military.
John Hatler manages Sharpe's in Checotah. Today, his store became the first one ever to stock the t-shirts Taylor designed.
"Brandi called us up and she explained her project," Hatler said. "We were excited about the passion she showed toward what she was doing."
"It was a very big shock but eye-opener experience," Taylor said. "I didn't think I'd get to this point."
Taylor said as her company continues to grow, she's able to give back even more, by donating 10 percent of proceeds to the Blue Star Mothers of America.
"I want people to know this is not about me," she said. "This is about the military men and women and their sacrifices that their family even goes through."