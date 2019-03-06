News
Sand Springs Students Test Chain Reactions With Professional Engineers
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - Kids at Keystone Elementary in Sand Springs are working with professional engineers to build chain reaction machines as part of a National Challenge.
Construction engineering company, Garver, donated money and supplies for the challenge. The company hopes this will get kids thinking creatively to solve problems and spark their interest in STEM careers.
"We hope that by investing in this community and this school district that we will inspire the future engineers of tomorrow," said Garver COO Michael Graves.
Keystone elementary is one of 100 schools taking part in the nationwide competition. Schools in Tulsa, Claremore, and Jay are also involved.