Sheriff In Montgomery Co. Kansas Served Court Summons After KBI Investigation
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kansas - Prosecutors in Montgomery County, Kansas, have filed charges against the sheriff there.
Sheriff Robert Dierks is charged with two misdemeanors of obstruction and intimidation of a witness. Court documents say Dierks tried to stop a deputy from making an arrest or investigating a crime and then tried to stop that same deputy from testifying in court.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation tells Wichita station KWCH the charges are related to a DUI arrest in 2018.