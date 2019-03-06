2 Officers Hurt, 3 Vehicles Damaged After Owasso Police Chase
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Its been a busy night for Green Country Law Enforcement. Police Pursuits happened in Tulsa, Catoosa and in Owasso.
In Owasso Police were hurt and several of their cars were damaged after a pursuit. Two officers were hurt and three of their patrol cars were damaged. One Officer was also almost hit.
Owasso Police say three suspects assaulted a clerk and forcibly took some property from a store. The call came in as a shoplifting call that escalated into a strong-armed robbery.
Deputy Chief Jason Woodruff said when the first Officer got on scene, the suspects got into their vehicle and tried to hit the Officer. Officers then found the vehicle a short time later and got into a pursuit with the suspects who also hit several police cars.
One of the Officers was able to knock the car off of the road and box the suspects in near 86th street and Mingo. Two Officers were sent to the hospital and then released.
"You know stealing a few articles of clothing from a store to escalating something like this where you are risking peoples lives is definitely uncalled for and something we take seriously," said Owasso Police Deputy Chief Jason Woodruff.
The suspects were arrested for assault with a deadly weapon on a Police Officer, strong-armed robbery and other complaints. They were checked out by medical professionals.