News
Crash involving Semi Closes 169 Lanes Near Talala
ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma - Highway 169 is closed in both directions just north of Talala due to a crash involving a car and a semi-truck.
Deputies say a semi collided with a car around midnight Thursday.
The driver of the car was flown to the hospital, but is expected to recover.
The semi-truck driver was not seriously hurt.
Troopers with OHP are working the scene as Rogers County Deputies are diverting traffic.
Deputies say the highway might be shut down for multiple hours.