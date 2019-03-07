Crime
Two Juveniles In Custody After Tulsa Chase
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police took two juveniles into custody after an overnight chase.
Police say they tried to pull over a Pontiac Gran Am at stoplight near 1st Street and Lewis, after they caught the driver speeding.
Police say just as they tried to stop the car, the red light turned green and the vehicle sped off again.
Police chased the vehicle into a neighborhood, and a young boy and girl jumped out of the car and ran off.
Police say they had a helicopter looking from up above and were able to catch the two juveniles quickly.
The car looks to be from the Sand Springs area, but they do not know who owns it at this time.