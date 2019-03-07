Three Arrested After Robberies, Chase in Owasso
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Three people were arrested after two strong-armed robberies in Owasso.
Tionne Joseph, Kristen Smith and Deangelo Curley are in the Tulsa County Jail this morning facing a long list of charges.
Police say the three first robbed Famous Footwear.
The arrest report says Joseph grabbed a fist full of a store clerk's hair then punched the clerk in the face after the employee asked the three to give back the shoes they were stealing.
Officers say the three then went next door to Academy and stole about a $1,000 worth of stuff.
By this time, officers were in the parking lot.
The arrest report says an officer ordered the three to stop as they walked out of the store.
Instead of stopping, police say the three laughed and got into an SUV, with Joseph in the driver's seat.
The officer drew his gun, but says that didn't stop the suspects either ; he says they drove away, starting a chase.
The arrest report says the three drove around multiple police road blocks, in neighborhoods and city streets.
Police say an officer stopped the SUV by using a tactical vehicle intervention--where the officer used his patrol car to skillfully ram into the SUV.
Once stopped, police arrested the three with no issues.