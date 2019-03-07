Gov. Stitt Announces Relay Challenge For Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt formally announced his partnership with the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon, kicking off the news with a 6 a.m. practice mile run, Thursday.
Gov. Stitt is calling the effort the, “Governor’s Relay Challenge,” focusing on preventative health and wellness.
The Governor is issuing a challenge to Oklahomans to get on their feet and form relay teams for the Memorial Marathon taking place this April.
Stitt will have a bipartisan relay team of his own and will even be issuing, “I beat the Governor,” T-Shirts to teams with better times than his.
Additionally, Stitt will host a celebration at the Governor’s Mansion in May for the winners of each division.
For more information about the Marathon and how to get involved, you can head to MemorialMuseum.com