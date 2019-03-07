News
Dive Teams Searching Lake Overholser, Authorities Say
Thursday, March 7th 2019, 10:00 AM CST
OKLAHOMA CITY - Authorities with the Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to News 9 that a search is underway Thursday morning at Lake Overholser.
The Oklahoma City Fire Department's dive team has been called out to lead the search.
Authorities confirmed they are searching for a vehicle.
At this time authorities have not confirmed whether the search is connected to the discovery of two teens there.
This is a developing story.