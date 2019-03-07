News
McNellie's Makes List Of 'Great American Beer Bars'
TULSA, Oklahoma - A popular Tulsa restaurant and bar has made it on craftbeer.com's list of 'Great American Beer Bars' for 2019.
7,000 people across the country voted for their favorite bars and McNellie's pub in Tulsa was the only Oklahoma bar that made the list. There are several McNellie's locations across the state. The first opened in downtown Tulsa’s Blue Dome district in 2004.
In addition to having 50 different beers on tap and over a hundred bottles and cans, you can enjoy a full food menu at McNellie's as well.