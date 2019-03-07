News
Shootings Reported At 2 Locations In Tulsa
Thursday, March 7th 2019, 2:55 PM CST
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police responded to reports of shootings at two locations Thursday afternoon.
According to one report, there are multiple victims at 71st and Highway 169. Another report says at least one victim is at an apartment complex near 75th and Mingo.
News On 6 spoke to a man who said he helped a young man who'd been shot. The man said he helped keep the man calm until paramedics arrived.
A woman told News On 6 she heard a loud noise then heard a man yell, "I've been shot!"
EMSA says its paramedics transported one gunshot victim to the hospital with serious injuries.