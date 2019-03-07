News
911 Dispatch Not Working Properly, Tulsa Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa police says 911 dispatch is currently having issues with their phone lines.
They say the issue is affecting individuals in the areas of City of Tulsa, Tulsa County, and Sand Springs for Police, Fire and EMSA services. They say AT&T is aware of the problem and is currently trying to fix the issue.
If anyone needs emergency services and is unable to contact 911, please contact the non-emergency phone numbers for the Police Department at (918) 596-9222, for the Fire Department at (918) 596-9977, and for EMSA at (918) 596-3000.