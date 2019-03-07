News
Family Of Broken Arrow Fire Victims Reaches Out To Community
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - The family of three people killed in a house fire in Broken Arrow on Monday has started a Go Fund Me.
Shannon Wagers, 29, and his two daughters Aris, 1, and Kaylynn, 3, died Monday morning at a fire near Kenosha and Elm.
Related Story: Broken Arrow Identifies Father, Children Killed In Fire
The girls' mother tells News On 6 she is heartbroken and is asking for help from the community to pay for funeral expenses and other needs. Firefighters say it appears a floor furnace likely caused the fire and there were no working smoke detectors.
The mother says they are planning funerals for all three. To donate to the Go Fund Me click here.