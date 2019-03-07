WATCH: Bodycam Shows Arrest Of Owasso Robbery Suspect
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Newly-released bodycam video shows a robbery suspect as she was arrested in Owasso.
Related Story: 3 Arrested After Robberies, Chase in Owasso
Police say she and 2 others led them on a chase and rammed into a police car.
Tionne Joseph, DeAngelo Curley, and Kristen Smith are in the Tulsa County Jail facing a long list of charges. Officers say they robbed a Famous Footwear then went next door to rob Academy.
When officers tried stopping them in the parking lot, they got into an SUV and drove off.
"It's a scary situation but they have to make some split-second decisions and put the public's safety above their own safety sometimes," said Deputy Chief of Police Jason Woodruff.
Police say 2 officers were sent to the hospital after being intentionally rammed by the SUV. They're expected to be okay.