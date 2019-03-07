Tulsa Bystander Helps Shooting Victim Stop Bleeding
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa bystander helped stop the bleeding of a shooting victim before an ambulance arrived Thursday afternoon near 71st and Mingo. The man, who works at an appliance shop, said he applied a makeshift tourniquet to the victim’s leg.
Related Story: Tulsa Police Investigate South Tulsa Shooting
Joey Duffy said he ran outside after seeing a man lying on the ground bleeding from a gunshot wound to his leg. Duffy says he used his first aid training he learned from being an Eagle Scout and from the Army.
Police said it looks like the victim was shot at the Cedar Glade apartments about a mile down the road, and that he and another person tried to drive to a hospital and ended up trying to flag down EMSA before calling 911 near 71st and highway 169.
Duffy said he was just glad to have been at the right place at the right time to help this man.
"We just kind of got to know him and I was asking about his favorite movies and you know the kind of things that he likes just trying to stay calm," said Duffy.
No word yet on the condition of the victim or why the man was shot.